CHICAGO (CBS)-- A colder day is ahead.

Wednesday kicks off with freezing temperatures. The entire day will be quite cold with highs reaching the 40s.

Brrrrrr.... Kicking off the day in the 30s! Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory in effect until 8AM @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zlkdWLLOqq — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 27, 2022

There's a chance for a few sprinkles or flurries this evening with showers holding into Thursday.

Below average temperatures continue Thursday.

Warmer temperatures return by the weekend.