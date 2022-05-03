Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies for the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rainfall amounts today exceeded an inch in many spots, including in Chicago with 1.31" at O'Hare.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there will be cloudy skies tonight with areas of sprinkles through the evening. Lows will be in the low 40s in Chicago, but mid 30s to the west of the city.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for Wednesday. A lake breeze will result in highs ranging from low 60s in La Salle County to mid 40s along the Lake.

Mid to upper 50s for Thursday and mostly cloudy. Shower chances increase late in the afternoon and through the evening.

Rain chances will be high Thursday night through Friday. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible Friday with rainfall amounts as high as one inch.

Drying out and a bit milder this weekend, with a warming trend for next week. Highs will be near 80 on Monday and low to mid 80s are expected for Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with sprinkles. Low 41°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 50°, but 40s along the lake.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers increasing late in the day. High 59°

