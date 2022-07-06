Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and muggy conditions to continue through Friday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler but humid day, more storms tomorrow
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler but humid day, more storms tomorrow 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy and muggy conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the workweek with a chance of showers.

But then drier and sunnier conditions are expected for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 68.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High 82.

A chance of showers on Friday gives way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 3:26 PM

