Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and muggy conditions to continue through Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler but humid day, more storms tomorrow

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler but humid day, more storms tomorrow

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler but humid day, more storms tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy and muggy conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the workweek with a chance of showers.

But then drier and sunnier conditions are expected for the weekend.

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 68.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High 82.

A chance of showers on Friday gives way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

CBS