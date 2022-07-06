Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and muggy conditions to continue through Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy and muggy conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the workweek with a chance of showers.
But then drier and sunnier conditions are expected for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 68.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High 82.
A chance of showers on Friday gives way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.
