Chicago First Alert Weather: A small warmup on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered light showers tonight with temperatures in the mid 30s.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon says a rain/sleet/flurries mix is possible. Rain chances continue through the day on Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 50s in the city, but on the 40s along the North Shore to the Loop. Chances for showers decrease Thursday evening.

Highs on Friday will range from low to mid 50s along the lake to near 60 degrees inland. Mostly dry for much of Friday, but showers will be possible starting in the late afternoon into the evening.

Rain chances will be likely for Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s. Isolated showers for Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Temperatures remain below normal in the 50s and 60s for next week with slight rain chances.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and damp. Patchy areas of rain likely. Some of the rain could be mixed with sleet or snow flurries. Low: 37°

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with areas of light rain. High: 50°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High: 59°