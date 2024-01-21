Chicago firefighters battle house fire on Northwest Side; no injuries reported

CFD battle house fire on Northwest Side; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department battled a house fire in the Montclaire neighborhood Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Mont Clare Avenue.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the home. The fire was struck out minutes later with crews chasing hot spots.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.