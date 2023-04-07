Colleagues, residents pay respects to fallen Chicago firefighters

CHICAGO (CBS) – The journey to say goodbye to two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty this week has begun.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk was respectfully escorted to a funeral home Friday morning. Firefighter Jermaine Pelt was solemnly guided to a funeral home in the afternoon. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey had more on the reaction to the processions.

Police officers and firefighters from across the city and the suburbs escorted Pelt to the funeral home in Oak Lawn. They were also joined by plenty of residents who had no connection to police or fire, but wanted to pay their respects.

Kristine Ermel came to watch the procession.

"I think firemen, you never know if you're coming back," she said. "Police officers, same way. But three of them in a month is just horrific."

Hickey: "One after another like that really hit you."

Ermel: "Yeah, absolutely."

This was the final stop of the procession that started at the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Pelt's brothers and sisters in public service guided his body more than 14 miles to the southwest suburbs of the city.

"They're all a great, big brotherhood, or family" said Lisa Nordstrom, who also came to watch the procession.

Pelt, an 18-year veteran of the department, died while battling a fire on Tuesday morning in West Pullman. He was manning a hose line.

The Medical Examiner's Office said he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"We've seen it twice in two days," said CBS 2's Kris Habermehl. "The ultimate sacrifice to keep the citizens of Chicago safe."

It was the second such procession on Friday. Earlier in the morning, an ambulance carried Tchoryk's body from the Medical Examiner's Office to the Norridge funeral home where his wake will be held.

Tchoryk collapsed in the stairwell in a Gold Coast high rise on Wednesday while leading his crew on their way to the 27th floor, where the fire started. An autopsy determined he died of natural causes, cardiovascular disease.

"I want to support the people who lost their family members," said Starr Stevens, who also came to view the procession. "When they were trying to help people stay safe."

Back in Oak Lawn, Pelt's body was draped in a Chicago flag and passed under the American flag raised on a tower ladder, as his community saluted him for his final sacrifice.

The visitation for Tchoryk will be on Wednesday at Cumberland Chapels in Norridge and the funeral is Thursday at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church.

Arrangements for Pelt are still pending.