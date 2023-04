Colleagues, residents pay respects to 2 fallen Chicago firefighters The journey to say goodbye to two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty this week has begun. Lt. Jan Tchoryk was respectfully escorted to a funeral home Friday morning. Firefighter Jermaine Pelt was solemnly guided to a funeral home in the afternoon. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey had more on the reaction to the processions.