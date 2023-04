'You never know if you're coming back': Chicago honors fallen firefighters The journey to say goodbye to two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty this week has begun. Lt. Jan Tchoryk was respectfully escorted to a funeral home Friday morning. Firefighter Jermaine Pelt was solemnly guided to a funeral home in the afternoon. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey had more on the reaction to the processions.