Chicago Fire hire former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter as new head coach

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Fire have hired former U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter to be the club's new head coach and director of football.

Berhalter was dismissed as U.S. coach in July, shortly after the team was eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America. It was his second stint with the national team.

He replaces current Fire coach Frank Klopas, who will step down after the team's final regular-season game on Oct. 19 to assume a new role as the team's vice president of football.

He becomes the 10th head coach in the Fire's history. He will oversee Chicago's sporting operations, including the senior team, Fire FC II, and the Chicago Fire Academy.

"Chicago is an incredible city, built on communities of hard-working and passionate people who truly love soccer. I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to transform the Fire into a world-class organization that all our fans and the city can be proud of and will support," he said.

Berhalter, 51, was the first American to coach the national team after playing for the team at a World Cup. He was originally hired to coach the U.S. in December 2018 after stints with Sweden's Hammarby (2011-13) and the Columbus Crew (2013-18).

"I'm confident that under his guidance, we will build on the foundation that has been laid over the past five years and be an organization that Chicago will be proud of and reflects the values of our city. I expect that Gregg will create a competitive culture and return our club to its winning ways," Fire owner Joe Mansueto said in a statement.

Berhalter led the United States to a 44-17-13 record during his tenure, taking the team to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With the Crew from 2013-18, Berhalter led the club to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, including an appearance in the 2015 MLS Cup final.

As a player, Berhalter appeared in a pair of World Cups for the U.S. His professional career spanned 18 seasons.

The Fire (7-9-17) have already been eliminated from postseason play with one game remaining in the regular season. Chicago has not been to the playoffs since 2017.