Extreme Heat Warning issued for Cook County, including Chicago; Heat Advisory issued for rest of metro area

The National Weather Service upgraded Cook County and Chicago to an Extreme Heat Warning starting Saturday morning and lasting into next week for an early summer heat wave building in our area.

Chicago can expect three consecutive days with a peak afternoon heat index over 100 degrees.

The rest of the Chicago area is either under a Heat Advisory or an Extreme Heat Watch, also beginning Saturday morning.

The Extreme Heat Warning takes effect at 10 a.m. Saturday, and lasts through 12 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, and covers the entire county, including Chicago.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Ford, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle Lake, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Benton, Kasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties In Indiana from 10 a.m. Saturday through 12 a.m. Tuesday, June 24.

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for La Porte County in Indiana from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 24.

Under an extreme heat warning, outdoor activities should be canceled and you should try to limit your time outside. If you don't have air conditioning, make sure you know where your nearest cooling center is, and/or make arrangements to stay with friends and family who have air conditioning.

You should also check on your elderly neighbors and people who may need help in their day-to-day lives.

These warnings, watches and advisories stem from a heat dome in the Midwest that puts millions of people at risk with high temperatures and stifling humidity. The Chicago heat index over the weekend is supposed to be in the triple digits, feeling like 100 to 105 degrees.

Climate change is making heat waves like this more frequent and more intense. Saturday is expected to be Chicago's first 95 degree day of the summer, coming several weeks earlier than average. Over the last 30 years, Chicago typically records its first 95 degree day July 8. Record high temperatures in the upper-90s are expected in the city Sunday and Monday.

Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be record-setting, hardly dropping below 80 degrees in Chicago Saturday and Sunday mornings with high humidity in place. Summer nights in Chicago have gotten 3 degrees warmer than they were in 1990 as the climate warms. Nighttime heat can exacerbate a heat wave's impacts, not giving those without access to sufficient air conditioning a chance to cool off, and increasing the cumulative heat stress on the body.

Climate Central found that all but one of 247 U.S. cities analyzed are seeing warmer summer nights as the climate changes

How to stay cool during extreme heat

Cook County and Chicago cooling centers are available for anyone who does not have air condition and needs to cool off.

Chicago has six permanent cooling centers, including Garfield Center, which is open 24 hours. The other five locations are typically open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but their hours are often extended during heat waves in the city. Click here for more information.

There are also 34 cooling centers around Cook County, many of which are open 24 hours during severe heat waves or if needed. Click here to see a full list of county cooling centers.

Additionally, public libraries and police stations throughout the city of Chicago and Cook County are often open on weekends for anyone who needs access to air conditioning and water. Chicago Public Libraries have water fountains available for public use.

All of Chicago's public swimming pools and splash pads open Saturday as well. Outdoor pools will primarily be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but, for the first time since 2020, they are all open seven days a week.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke: Symptoms and how to treat

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are major risks during a heat wave, especially with high humidity. It is easy to become overheated and dehydrated in high temperatures, so it is essential to make sure you are drinking enough water.

Heat exhaustion is milder than heat stroke. It can develop after several days of exposure to heat and inadequate or unbalanced fluid replacement. Heatstroke is a serious illness that happens when the body begins to lose its ability to regulate its own temperature and functions, and can result in permanent disability or death if not treated as quickly as possible.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, high body temperature and decreased urine output.

If you or someone you know is experiencing heat exhaustion move into a cool indoor space or shade immediately, give them liquids to drink, remove unnecessary clothing including shoes and socks, used cold water or a cold compress to cool the person down on their head, face and neck, and frequently sip cold water. The CDC also encourages calling 911 or taking the person to an urgent care clinic or the emergency room for treatment.

Heatstroke symptoms include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, hot and dry skin or profuse sweating, very high body temperature, loss of consciousness, and very high body temperature. If treatment is delayed, it can quickly become fatal, the CDC says.

If you are with someone experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately and stay with that person until help arrives. Move them into a shaded, cool area and remove their outer clothing then work to cool them down as quickly as you can with cold water or an ice bath if possible. Wet the skin or place cold, wet clothes on the skin, or soak their clothing with cold water. You should also circulate the air around them by fanning to help cool them off. The CDC also recommends placing cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits and groin to help cool them faster.