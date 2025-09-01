Chicago experts address COVID vaccine confusion: Illinois does not require doctor's prescription

New Food and Drug Administration guidelines on the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted confusion in Chicago and around the country as the fall season approaches.

While the Trump administration maintains that anyone who wants a shot can get it, health experts said they are concerned that the new guidelines set this week by the FDA will create extra steps and potential obstacles for some people who want to get the shot.

The FDA last week authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 65 and up. But younger people are only authorized if they have an underlying health condition that puts them at higher risk for severe disease.

Anyone who is not in those groups, depending on the state where they reside, may need a doctor's prescription — or pharmacies may not provide the vaccine at all.

"Chicago and the state of Illinois COVID activity has been rising — especially in children above the age of 4," said Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Wallace said COVID infections remain a concern, and vaccines are still an important tool.

Illinois is among the list of states that do not require a doctor's prescription to get the vaccine at a pharmacy following the new guidelines.

"It is very confusing," Wallace said.

Wallace said the new guidelines at the federal level can have a negative impact, as health officials battle the issue on the ground.

"This wrench being put into the recommendations only causes public confusion and increases vaccine hesitancy," Wallace said.

Sharon Welbel is the chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Cook County Health.

"We are going to try to make things as simple and easy as possible, while following all laws and regulations," Welbel said.

Welbel said her agency will continue working to make shots available to the public.

"Just by doing that we're taking away a huge barrier, right?" she said. "You know, one doesn't have to go to a pharmacy. One doesn't have to make sure that their insurance is going to pay."

CBS News Chicago reached out to CVS, which said state laws dictate what they can do based on FDA guidelines. Thus, in Illinois and Indiana, CVS said people can get a COVID vaccine shot without a prescription.

But upon trying to set up an appointment for the vaccine, and initially checking the box saying he did not meet the list of approved health conditions, reporter Victor Jacobo received a message saying he could not make the appointment. However, he was able to set up the appointment after all by checking something like "physically active."

Pharmacies and insurance companies are also waiting on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meeting happening later this month, which could set more guidelines around the issue.