CVS and Walgreens limit access to COVID vaccines as required by some state guidelines

CVS and Walgreens are now requiring a prescription or are not offering COVID-19 vaccines in some states as the companies attempt to follow state guidelines that require approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Food and Drug Administration this week approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for all seniors on Wednesday, but only for younger adults and children with health conditions.

In a statement, CVS said the pharmacy chain cannot vaccinate those even with a prescription in Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico due to state laws and regulations.

"Based on the current regulatory environment," CVS said it's offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

CVS said the list of states offering COVID-19 vaccines without a prescription may change at any time.

In the other 16 states, CVS said it can administer a COVID-19 vaccination, depending on the patient's age, with an authorized prescriber's prescription.

In a statement, Walgreens said, "With the recent FDA approval of the 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens is prepared to offer the vaccine in states where we are able to do so."

The FDA's decision to end emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 will limit vaccine choices for younger children, leaving the Moderna vaccine as the only vaccine available for those 6 months to 4 years old with at least one health condition. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics released vaccine recommendations that, for the first time in 30 years, differ from U.S. government advice.

In the guidance published Aug. 19, the AAP said it's "strongly recommending" COVID-19 shots for children ages 6 months to 2 years old. However, the CDC doesn't recommend COVID-19 shots for healthy children of any age, but instead says kids may get the shots in consultation with a physician.

