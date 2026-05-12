Chicago customs officials stop over 100 shipments of illegal gun modifiers in April

Chicago customs agents said they stopped more than 100 shipments of illegal gun modification devices just in the month of April.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said their anti-terrorism contraband teams, which are based at Chicago area international cargo facilities, as well as officers at the International Mail Facility intercepted 107 shipments carrying various items used to modify guns, to either make them full automatic or suppress the sound of gunshots.

Officials said the packages all came from China. They included more than 250 illegal Glock switches that can turn semi-automatic handgun into fully automatic weapons.

They also found more than a dozen suppressors.

All of these items are restricted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.