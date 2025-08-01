Woman charged in kidnapping of 2-year-old girl at gunpoint in Chicago due in court Friday

Woman charged in kidnapping of 2-year-old girl at gunpoint in Chicago due in court Friday

One of the three suspects charged with kidnapping a 2-year-old girl at gunpoint in Chicago is appearing in court Friday.

Angelique Mobley faces three felony charges in the case: one count of felony kidnapping using force or threat of force, one felony count of residential burglary, and one felony count of child abduction. The child's grandmother, who has custody of her, said Mobley is the 2-year-old's biological mother.

The grandmother told CBS News Chicago that Mobley no longer has custody of her daughter and struggles with mental health issues. She said Mobley has in the past threatened to harm herself and her daughter.

Mobley was ordered held in custody at her initial detention hearing, in which prosecutors said she and two others who are also charged had cased the apartment building in Grand Boulevard before forcing their way in, threatening the child's great uncle and girlfriend at gunpoint, then took off with the girl and the grandmother's purse, keys and car.

Prosecutors said Mobley was armed with a wrench and two of the men she was with – her boyfriend Lamon Weathers, 33, and Matthew Price, 27 – had guns.

Prosecutors said the group told police upon their arrest that they ditched the grandmother's car and returned to their own car, then dropped the little girl off with one Weathers' relatives in Danville, Illinois.

Mobley is due in court for status hearing at 11 a.m.