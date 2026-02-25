Woman charged in deadly Chicago carjacking near Loretto Hospital on West Side in court Wednesday

A woman was set to appear in court Wednesday in the deadly carjacking of an Uber Eats driver on Chicago's West Side.

Police said Montoya Perry, 33, stole Daniel Figueroa's car and then ran him over with it. On Monday, Figueroa was found unresponsive in the street in the South Austin neighborhood near Loretto Hospital.

Perry, 33, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

It was shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday that Figueroa, 28, was found in the street near Flournoy Street and Central Avenue. According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, he was bleeding from the head.

Figueroa was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to determine Figueroa's cause of death was still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

An Uber Eats spokesperson confirmed Figueroa was a food delivery driver for the company.

Neighbors who know people working the overnight shift at the hospital said Figueroa was delivering food to hospital staff at the time he was killed.

"I know it sounds crazy, but hospital workers, they order food around that hour; third shift workers," said Alexander Redd, who lives nearby. "He was just doing his job. He didn't deserve that at all."

Redd said two people walking down the street tried to carjack Figueroa. Redd said neighbors were told Figueroa was dragged down the street by those who stole his car. Chicago police would not confirm or deny those details, only saying they are conducting a homicide investigation.

Harrison Area detectives identified Perry as a suspect and arrested her in Maywood on Monday afternoon, about 10 hours after the deadly incident.

Perry will face a judge for the first time on Wednesday afternoon in Cook County Criminal Court. She is charged with murder during the commission of a forcible felony and vehicular hijacking.