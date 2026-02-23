Death investigation shuts down Eisenhower off-ramp on Chicago's West Side

A death investigation was under way early Monday morning after a man was found dead in the street on Chicago's West Side.

At 2:07 a.m., police found the man unresponsive in the 5500 block of West Flournoy Street, near Central Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The scene is steps from Loretto Hospital and in front of Austin Outpatient Pharmacy.

Flournoy Street was also blocked near the scene.