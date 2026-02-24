Person of interest in custody after Uber Eats driver killed on West Side of Chicago

A person of interest was in custody on Tuesday, a day after an Uber Eats delivery driver was found dead in the street on the West Side of Chicago near Loretto Hospital, where neighbors said he had been delivering food when he was killed.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, 28-year-old Daniel Figueroa was found unresponsive in the street near Flournoy Street and Central Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, he was bleeding from the head.

Figueroa was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene where Figueroa was found dead is steps from Loretto Hospital, which said it is cooperating with the police investigation.

"On behalf of Loretto Hospital, our prayers and condolences go out to the individual's family and loved ones. Our focus remains on supporting the safety, health, and well-being of the community we serve during this difficult time," Loretto Hospital spokesperson Emerald-Jane Hunter said in an email.

An Uber Eats spokesperson confirmed Figueroa was a food delivery driver for the company.

Neighbors who know people working the overnight shift at the hospital said Figueroa was delivering food to hospital staff at the time he was killed.

"I know it sounds crazy, but hospital workers, they order food around that hour; third shift workers," said Alexander Redd, who lives nearby. "He was just doing his job. He didn't deserve that at all."

Redd said two people walking down the street tried to carjack Figueroa. Redd said neighbors were told Figueroa was dragged down the street by those who stole his car. Chicago police would not confirm or deny those details, only saying they are conducting a homicide investigation and no one was in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Figueroa's father, Carlos, said his son loved to fish and was the youngest of his children.

Carlos said he can't believe this all happened and wants whoever killed his son to be held accountable. He suspects it's teens behind the homicide and, if so, wants them tried as adults.

