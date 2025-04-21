What role will Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich have in the conclave to select next pope?

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich will soon be on his way to Rome to fulfill his duty as a voting member of the College of Cardinals, the body that will elect the next pope in a process called conclave.

The Vatican announced Pope Francis died early Monday morning after 12 years leading the Roman Catholic Church, leaving Catholics worldwide in mourning and many wondering what comes next.

What happens after the pope dies?

The pope's death triggers a nine-day period of mourning called Novemdiales, a tradition that dates back to Roman times. The pope's funeral must be held within four to six days of his death and will be held in St. Peter's Square, weather permitting.

Cardinal Cupich, who has long had a close relationship with Rome and with Pope Francis himself, will attend Pope Francis' funeral, the Archdiocese of Chicago said. Cupich will leave for Rome after holding a memorial Mass for the pontiff Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral.

While he is in Rome, Cupich will join other cardinals from around the world to begin meeting in "General Congregations," a campaigning period where papal candidates give speeches mapping out their visions for the future of the church.

Cupich is not considered to be a candidate to become the next pope.

When is the conclave?

The conclave itself begins 15 to 20 days after the pope's death. The Cardinal Electros gather at the Vatican and isolate themselves in the Sistine Chapel to choose the next vote. Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote for the next pope, a group that currently includes Cardinal Cupich among about 135 members.

The next pope must receive a two-thirds-plus-one majority to be officially elected. The ballots are burned after each round of voting, and their smoke is a signal to the world about the outcome: black smoke for no choice, and white smoke to signal a new pope has been chosen. Afterwards, the new pope emerges, his papal name is revealed, and he speaks to the Vatican crowd.

Cupich was elevated to cardinal from archbishop by Pope Francis in 2016. This will be his first, and likely last, conclave; he is 76 years old.

Who will be the next pope? Candidates gaining traction

Cardinal Peter Erdo of Budapest, who has the strong support of European cardinals who make up the biggest voting bloc,

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada, considered more conservative than Francis, was selected by the more traditionalist Pope Benedict.

Lastly, Cardinal Reinhard Marx from Munich, who Francis chose as a key adviser, is overseeing Vatican belt-tightening.

and contributed to this report.