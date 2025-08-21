Bulls to retire Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey on Jan. 24, 2026, after game vs. Celtics

The Chicago Bulls will raise Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey into the rafters at the United Center next year, in a postgame ceremony retiring the former NBA MVP's jersey.

On Thursday, the Bulls announced they will officially retire Rose's jersey on Jan. 24, 2026, at the United Center following a game against the Boston Celtics.

Rose will become the fifth Bulls player to receive the franchise honor, joining former players Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23), and Scottie Pippen (No. 33).

In adition to retiring his number next season, the Bulls will give away collectible four Derrick Rose figurines at other games honoring different chapters in Rose's career, including:

A Rookie of the Year figurine, which will be given away on Nov. 4 when the Bulls host the Philadelphia 76ers. Rose was the first overall pick by the Bulls in 2008, and in his rookie season, he averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

A "Face Mask" Derrick Rose figurine, which will be given away on Dec. 17 when the Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The figurine recalls the 2015-16 season when Rose suffered a fractured orbital eye bone that required him to wear a protective mask. Despite the injury, he started 66 games that season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

An MVP Derrick Rose figurine, which will be given away on Feb. 22, 2026, when the Bulls host the New York Knicks. Rose was named the league's Most Valuable Player after the 2010-11 season, becoming the youngest-ever MVP in NBA history. He averaged 25 points, 7.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals as he led the Bulls to a 62-20 record, and the top seed in the Eastern Conference, as the Bulls went to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first and only time since the Michael Jordan era.

A green jersey Derrick Rose figurine, which will be given away on March 19, 2026, when the Bulls host the Cavaliers. The figurine commemorates the green alternate jerseys the Bulls wore twice during the 2010-11 season.

Rose's career with the Bulls

In 2010-11, Rose guided the Bulls to the best record of 62-20 and was a part of seven straight NBA Playoff appearances for the Bulls from 2008-15.

In total, Rose played 406 regular season games in Chicago, posting career averages of 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also holds the third-highest assists per game average and ninth-highest scoring average in team history.

Rose is the only other Bulls player since Michael Jordan (1988-89) to record at least 2,000 points and 600 assists in a single season after recording clips of 25.0 points and 7.7 assists in 2010-11, even leading the team to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 1998.

After the Bulls, Rose played with the Knicks (2016-17, 2021) before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in between. He's also played for the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies.

