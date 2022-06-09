Chicago Blues Festival kicks off Thursday in Millennium Park, some Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Blues Festival kicks off Thursday night.

You can hear Shemekia Copeland live at 7:45 p.m. Millennium Park.

This year's festival is city-wide experience and runs through Sunday.

Blues on the Riverwalk kicks off Thursday night and Friday. You can visit Soul City Blues in Austin on Saturday and Bronzeville Blues on Sunday, along with a Women in Blues showcase at Millennium Park on Sunday.

Check out the full Chicago Blues Festival 2022 schedule here.

Check out the lineup for Chicago Blues Festival neighborhood concerts here.