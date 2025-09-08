Chicago Bears ramp up pressure for deal on Arlington Heights stadium plan

In their clearest signal yet that they plan to move out of Chicago and build a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights, the Bears sent a letter to season ticket holders hours ahead of their season opener, saying they hope to break ground soon so they can bid to host a Super Bowl as early as 2031.

"We are at a pivotal juncture of the Chicago Bears franchise to build a new stadium, our future home in Arlington Heights, which will require zero state money for construction," team president Kevin Warren wrote. "This is the moment to begin moving toward that future, and we want you with us."

In the letter, Warren left no doubt the Bears have abandoned any plans to build a new stadium on the Chicago lakefront, in favor of developing the massive Arlington Heights property they purchased in 2023.

"Moving outside of the city of Chicago is not a decision we reached easily. This project does not represent us leaving, it represents us expanding," Warren wrote. "The Bears draw fans from all over Illinois, and over 50 percent of our season-ticket holders live within 25 miles of the Arlington Heights site."

Warren said their stadium project would benefit fans by providing easy access to the new stadium with ample parking and a dedicated Metra stop at the stadium.

The language and timing of the letter appeared to be an attempt to pressure state lawmakers to approve a deal that would give the Bears a property tax break for their stadium project.

"In evaluating options for a new stadium, the focus of the McCaskey family has been clear: build a world-class stadium that requires zero money from the State of Illinois for its construction," Warren wrote. "We are partnering with political, labor, business, and community leaders across Illinois to develop a plan for property tax certainty and a fair contribution toward essential infrastructure that will benefit the entire community. Arlington Heights is the only site within Cook County that meets that standard."

The Bears purchased the old Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights for $197 million in 2023, but plans to build a stadium there were delayed amid a dispute over property taxes.

The Bears later pivoted to plans for a domed stadium on the Chicago lakefront, unveiling a $4.7 billion proposal that would have relied on $2.4 billion in public funding. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has called that plan a "nonstarter," and said public funding for a Bears stadium would not be a good deal for taxpayers.

In May, the Bears pivoted their focus back to Arlington Heights.

Meantime, late last year, the Bears and the Village of Arlington Heights reached a deal over property taxes, saving the Bears approximately $5 million a year in taxes.

The agreement sets 2027 as a deadline for the team to commit to building a new stadium before tax increases take effect. The deal also sets the annual tax on the Arlington Heights site at about $3.6 million, down from almost $9 million for the 2023 tax year.

If the team moves forward with building a new stadium by the deadline, payments will stay the same. If not, they will increase between 2% and 5% starting in 2028.

While the Bears have said they plan to pay for construction of their new stadium without public funding, they have sought legislation in Springfield allowing them to negotiate their property taxes.

Two pieces of proposed legislation in Springfield would allow for large-scale construction projects – not just for the Bears' stadium deal – to qualify for a freeze on property tax assessments if agreed to with local government bodies.

However, neither bill has received a vote, and it's unlikely lawmakers will take up the issue during their fall veto session. Instead, lawmakers could tackle the issue next spring.

However, Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), whose district includes Soldier Field, has said he's not ready to support a property tax break, arguing the Bears should be paying more into the system, not less.