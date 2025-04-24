Who is Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' first-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears picked tight end Colston Loveland out of the University of Michigan at No. 10 for their first round pick Thursday night.

This was just the third time since 1960 that the Bears franchise took a tight end in the first round. Loveland joins "Iron Mike" Ditka and Greg Olsen in that exclusive company.

Loveland was born and raised on a farm in the small town of Bliss, Idaho, which has a population of less than 300. He grew up wrangling horses and raising sheep but also loved basketball and football.

It was his big brother who forced him to play, including flag football when he was in first grade and tackle football by fourth grade. Once Loveland hit middle school, it was clear that everyone wanted to play with the big, strong kid with good hands.

Fast-tracked to varsity football as a freshman, Loveland played wide receiver, again alongside his brother. When big bro Cayden, a talented player in his own right, was done at Gooding and on his way to Carroll College on a scholarship, he was the school's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards for three years.

But once Colston was the lone Loveland, he grew five inches and gained about 40 pounds, paving the way for him to move to tight end. He dominated for the Senators, smashed big bro's records and truly began garnering attention as one of the nation's top young tight ends.

He finished his high school career with 235 catches for 3,139 yards and 35 receiving touchdowns, adding four touchdowns as a senior as a rusher (two 100-yard rushing games!) and 18 tackles for loss as a senior at defensive end.

Loveland was noticed locally as soon as his freshman year, but the combination of his sophomore breakout (both physically and statistically) and a successful 7-on-7 camp showing in Seattle really started to get offers rolling in.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan assistant Jay Harbaugh noticed film of Loveland and began his pursuit of him to come to the Wolverines.

Loveland credits the Michigan culture and its facilities for why he chose to play there over places like Alabama, LSU, UCLA and Colorado.

Loveland proved himself a beast as a Michigan Wolverine. He had 56 catches and five touchdowns in 10 games during his junior season.

He leaves Michigan as their all-time single-season leader at tight end in receptions.

"Coming from a place like this — a very small town, blue collar, great community, great family. I was blessed, obviously — like my family made many sacrifices. They sacrificed a lot for me to be here. So I know that, and I appreciate that, I want to give it all back to them, you know, eventually," Loveland said just after his name was called. "I've got 150 people with me right now, 500 more going to the country club to watch, so it's just the support system — you know, people here really molded me to be a good person. You know, humility—show humility, work hard, and just do the right things, and obviously going to do that."

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson is a believer in utilizing 12 personnel, which deploys two tight ends. The Bears now have Loveland joining Cole Kmet at tight end, as their offensive rebuild continues.

At 6 feet 6 inches and 250 pounds, Loveland gives quarterback Caleb Williams a huge target, and forms a formidable tight end tandem with Kmet.

Williams is among the bears who reached out to Loveland just after the draft Thursday night.

Loveland said he is excited to work with Johnson, whom he met at his pro day. Loveland said he was impressed watching what the Detroit Lions did on offense with Johnson at the helm last year.

"Love the guy," Loveland said of Johnson.

Loveland excited to team up with Cole Kmet

It was a bit of a surprise when the Bears took Colston Loveland over the mostly consensus top tight end Tyler Warren of Penn State, who ended up being selected by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14.

However, Loveland's choice becomes less surprising upon digging a little deeper.

Loveland draws comparisons to Johnson's old tight end in Detroit, Sam LaPorta—even from Johnson himself, who told Loveland as much.

"I love the versatility. I think we love the versatility — you know, the ability to play in 12, but be able to separate the passing game. I think you saw it in Michigan — he had to block in line, and do a lot of different things, and wear a lot of different hats," said Bears senior director of player personnel Jeff King. "So I think from that standpoint, the versatility, the matchup issues, the calls — and complement of Cole. Let's not forget — Cole's going to be a big part of our offense as well."

Loveland said he is excited to get to work with Kmet.

"You know nowadays, like this time, you see a lot of teams looking to kind of get two, you know, well-rounded tight ends that can do a lot — put defenses in a bind," he said. "So I'm super-stoked to kind of get in there, learn from him."

There is a bit of an injury concern with Loveland. He had shoulder surgery in January.

King said the Bears are not going to risk anything early in the offseason program, but both King and Loveland said he will be good to go for training camp.