Chicago Bears to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks show this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)—The Chicago Bears announced on Thursday that they will be featured in this upcoming season of HBO's Hard Knocks series.

This will be the first time in franchise history that the Bears will be featured on the Hard Knocks show, which documents one team's training camp before the start of the regular season.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said the show "will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise."

The 18-time Sports Emmy-winning series debuts on HBO on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the first installment of a five-part series.

The announcement comes as the Bears have had an already eventful offseason. The team has signed several free agents, but most notably, it selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in last month's draft.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said everything was a work in progress as the Bears completed the first week of OTAs last week. That included Williams and the offense, which DJ Moore admitted had some frustrating moments.

"Right now, we're all just getting used to each other," Moore said. "We all gotta learn a new offense right now. With him, you just gotta know that the growing pains are gonna be there. He's got a lot to learn."

The Bears open their regular season at home on Sept. 8 against Tennessee.