Chicago Bears schedule to be released Wednesday; Bears to host Jaguars in London in Week 6

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Bears fans still have to wait until Wednesday evening to find out their full 2024 schedule, the NFL has confirmed the Bears will play the Jaguars in Week 6 in London.

The Bears will be designated as the home team on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will start at 8:30 a.m. Chicago time. Tickets will go on sale in June.

It will be the Bears' fourth game in London. The Bears also played in the first NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, when they lost to the Raiders 24-21. They also beat the Cowboys 17-6 in London in a 1986 preseason game, and beat the Buccaneers 24-18 in a 2011 regular season game.

The rest of the Bears' 2024 schedule will be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the full NFL season schedule is announced on NFL Network and ESPN2.

The London game will be one of nine home games for the Bears. Every NFC team will play nine home games and eight road games in 2024 and all even-numbered years. Every AFC team plays nine home games and eight road games in all odd-numbered years.

Who are the Chicago Bears opponents?

The Bears will play three home games against their NFC North rivals, the Lions, Packers, and Vikings.

In addition to the London game against the Jaguars, the Bears also are scheduled to play home games against the Panthers, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks, and Titans.

The Bears will play three road games against the Lions, Packers, and Vikings. The Bears will also play on the road against the Cardinals, Texans, Colts, 49ers, and Commanders.

The Bears head into the season with hopes riding high after they drafted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the top overall pick in the NFL Draft. Williams is widely considered not only the top quarterback prospect of the 2024 draft class but one of the top quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck.

They also have set up Williams for success by drafting Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 in the draft, acquiring six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Chargers in an offseason trade, and signing 2023 Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift. With star wide receiver DJ Moore and rising star tight end Cole Kmet already on the roster, the Bears have their deepest pool of position player talent ever in 2024.