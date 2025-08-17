Overnight storms cause more damage, possible lightning strike sparks house fire

Storms continued overnight, bringing heavy rain and lightning across Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. One home caught fire after a reported lightning strike.

CBS News Meteorologist Kylee Miller reported there were at least 10,000 lightning strikes overnight into Sunday.

The storms brought multiple reports of damaged homes, flooded basements and roads, and power outages.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, more than 65,000 ComEd customers were left without power. The company said 80% of outages are expected to be restored by 9 p.m. Sunday, and the rest by early afternoon on Monday.

In Oswego, 3 to 4 feet of standing water were left in the Fox Chase subdivision. At Center Street, before Interstate 80 in Joliet, a car was left stranded due to the flooding.

Drivers are reminded not to drive through standing water, to turn around and take alternative routes to avoid being stranded.

One resident in Romeoville told CBS News Chicago that the storms caused a tree to fall on their home and flooded their basement. They also mentioned that they just bought the home only a month ago.

In Downers Grove, flames were seen shooting from the second floor of a home early Sunday morning near Douglas and 41st Street. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Reports said the fire was caused by lightning. Fire officials have not confirmed that detail or if anyone was hurt.

Most of the storms will diminish by late morning, but a chance for an isolated pop-up storm in the afternoon is still possible.