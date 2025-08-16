Severe storms rolling into Chicago area from Wisconsin amid hot Saturday

Strong storms are moving into the Chicago area from Wisconsin and could bring damaging winds, hail, and torrential rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued through 7 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Kendall, Lake, Will, and DeKalb counties in Illinois; and Porter and Lake counties in Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm warning also has been issued for Cook, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties until 4:45 p.m.

Strong storms with wind gusts of up to 60 mph began moving into northern Illinois from Wisconsin around 3 p.m.

The waves of storms will be aggravated by the heat in Chicago, where temperatures reached the mid 90s on Saturday afternoon.

Waves of strong storms are expected to continue through around 7 p.m. before moving off to the southeast.

More heavy rain and storms are possible Sunday morning before things calm down later in the day.