Some Chicago area schools announce closures, delays due to winter storm

Some schools in the Chicago area have announced closures, delays, or moves to e-learning ahead of the winter storm expected to hit Chicago and Northwest Indiana Sunday night and last into Monday.

The storm could drop more than a foot of lake-effect snow in some places, causing hazardous driving conditions to start the work/school week. CBS News Chicago Meteorologist Kylee Miller advised that people who have the option to stay home to do so.

You can find the lists of closures by the Emergency Closing Center for area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations below.

Check back for updates.