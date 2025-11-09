Watch CBS News
Local News

Some Chicago area schools announce closures, delays due to winter storm

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Some schools in the Chicago area have announced closures, delays, or moves to e-learning ahead of the winter storm expected to hit Chicago and Northwest Indiana Sunday night and last into Monday.

The storm could drop more than a foot of lake-effect snow in some places, causing hazardous driving conditions to start the work/school week. CBS News Chicago Meteorologist Kylee Miller advised that people who have the option to stay home to do so. 

You can find the lists of closures by the Emergency Closing Center for area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations below.

Check back for updates.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue