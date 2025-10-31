Chicago area food banks, food pantries need help as SNAP benefits lapse

Food banks and food pantries across Illinois and in the Chicago area need the public's help more than ever as they brace for a massive surge in demand when SNAP benefits lapse Saturday.

The ongoing government shutdown has resulted in the first lapse in food stamp benefits in the nation's history. Though the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, has a contingency fund for emergency situations like the shutdown, the USDA has opted not to use it and instead suspend benefits for more than 40 million Americans starting on Nov. 1.

RESOURCES: Where to find food and help in the Chicago area as SNAP benefits lapse

Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order directing $20 million to food banks like the Greater Chicago Food Depository to help them distribute more meals across cook county. Nearly 2 million Illinois residents are SNAP participants and 900,000 of them are in Cook County.

To meet the demand, food banks say they need your help.

"We need more funds right now to buy more food," said Man-Yee Lee, director of communications for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. "Our pantries need help with serving the influx of guests that we are expecting, and also we need everybody to let our elected leaders know that SNAP is not negotiable."

The Food Depository is increasing distribution at six high-demand locations through November. If SNAP benefits aren't renewed they said they expect demand to keep climbing as the holiday season approaches.

You can donate monetarily to food banks like the Greater Chicago Food Depository on their website. You should also check the website of your local food bank or food pantry to find guidelines on donations of perishable and non-perishable foods.