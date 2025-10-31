SNAP benefits lapse amid government shutdown: Where to find food and help in the Chicago area

Nearly 2 million Illinois residents use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to help buy food. But SNAP benefits will lapse on Nov. 1 amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Until the government reopens and SNAP benefits can resume food banks, mutual aid groups, private companies, local farmers and more are mobilizing to make sure Illinoisans can still feed their families.

Below is a list of some of the resources available in the Chicago area and Northern Illinois for people whose benefits have lapsed.

With the increase in demand for help from residents whose benefits have elapsed, there is also an increased need at food banks and food pantries for donations, either monetary or of food. If you can, consider donating to help these organizations help the community while SNAP benefits are not available.

"We Got You Illinois" virtual food locator

The "We Got You Illinois" website has an interactive map with a full list of food pantries, meal programs, and food distribution partners throughout the city and Cook County.

Some of the many participating organizations include LaSalle Neighbors, Breaking Bread Ministries, Harvest Hub Lincoln Park, Care For Friends, New Seed Pantry, Ravenswood Community Services, Manna For Life, and A Safe Haven Foundation.

You can search by location to find organizations nearby that offer meals.

Greater Chicago Food Depository

The Greater Chicago Food Depository will be offering additional distribution on Saturdays.

Community partners are setting up additional hubs to operate on Saturdays in November at the following locations:

Free-N-Deed Market

14200 S Martin Luther King Dr, Dolton, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 10 a.m.

Grace and Peace

1856 N LeClaire Ave, Chicago, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 10 a.m.

Harmony Community Cares

1908 S Millard Ave, Chicago, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 10 a.m.

St. Sabina

1210 W 78th Place, Chicago

Saturday | November 1 | 10 a.m.

Nourishing Hope - Ravenswood

5151 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 12 p.m.

Sankofa Food Market

901 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 12 p.m.

Pre-packaged boxes of groceries will be available.

The depository also has resources to find food pantries near you and food distributions any day of the week.

Northern Illinois Food Bank

The Northern Illinois Food Bank has over 900 food pantries, mobile food truck markets and soup kitchens in Northern Illinois to get food and pantry staples to people in need of assistance.

Anyone in need of assistance can find resources and food at their website.

Chicagoland Food Sovereignty Coalition Mutual Aid Groups

The Chicagoland Food Sovereignty Coalition connects Chicago residents with mutual aid networks and organizations providing meals, groceries and other community-based support throughout the city. Click here to see mutual aid groups on the North, West and South Sides, as well as groups serving the entire city of Chicago.

Food assistance online directory FindHelp.org

FindHelp.org helps connect people to free or reduced-cost resources for food and a variety of other needs like housing, health care and financial assistance by zip code.

Search your zip code on their website, and you can find everything from community gardens and food delivery to food pantries and emergency food. You can also get information on other programs to help pay for groceries and meal delivery services for people who cannot grocery shop on their own.

Instacart, DoorDash offer discounts for SNAP recipients

Several large grocery and food delivery companies are offering major discounts and help for SNAP recipients.

Instacart is offering any customer who used their SNAP or EBT card on a grocery order in October a 50% discount on their next grocery order from any store that accepts SNAP/EBT payments. The company is also expanding its Community Carts Campaign nationwide, increasing its food bank support from 100 food banks to 300 food banks.

Instacart is also running an online food drive to support Chicago area food banks, including the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Greater Chicago Food Depository and more.

DoorDash announced it is launching an emergency response to the lapse in SNAP funding by waiving all merchant fees for more than 300 Project DASH partner food banks, food pantries and community organizations for the month of November. They are also waiving delivery and service fees for 300,000 grocery orders for SNAP recipients.

The company said it will also donate fresh food, shelf-stable items and household essentials from its DashMarts to local food banks in affected communities.

Gopuff is also offering discounts for SNAP recipients, providing $50 off groceries in two waves through November. From Nov. 1-15 use code SNAPRELIEF1 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and free delivery. From Nov. 16-30, use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and free delivery.