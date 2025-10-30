St. Sabina Church seeing surge in demand at food pantry ahead of SNAP funding lapse

Should the federal government shutdown continue, nearly 2 million people in Illinois could lose access to food stamps, as the Trump administration said funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will run out on Saturday.

One food pantry on the South Side said they're already seeing the impact.

Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Church, said they broke records this week, with more than 500 people coming through the food pantry in just two days.

Pfleger said they're expecting those numbers to be even higher next week, and the biggest priority right now is to keep the shelves stocked at the St. Sabina Social Service Center, which has become a community effort now more than ever.

"I have a 20-foot truck. I had over 300 boxes for people in need," said Dr. Mia Jorie Washington, founder and president of the nonprofit God's Gift 2 U. "The main goal is to let us have a better way of live, and what I try to do is to share love one box at a time."

Washington said she knew she could count on St. Sabina to get boxes of food to people who need them most right now.

Pfleger said they're taking all the help they can get.

"We're out of milk now, we're out of meat now," he said.

Over a two-day span, the food pantry on 79th Street in Auburn Gresham usually feeds about 300 people.

"In two days, 550 individuals. It's constantly growing, and with the SNAP thing being cut off on Saturday, we believe we're not going to be able to keep up with the numbers coming to us," he said.

Pfleger said food pantries are already helping more than just SNAP recipients.

"They're coming looking for a pantry as supplement what they can no longer buy at a store," he said.

He said the power of community will really shine in the coming days.

The need for help is something Pfleger is calling a state of emergency. It's a crisis he's worried could lead to an uptick in violence.

"If we don't find ways to provide people with food, they're going to find ways to provide it themselves, and we better understand that," he said.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is giving away 500 boxes of food on Saturday at St. Sabina Church. They're hoping to do that for a few Saturdays to come.

In an effort to help Chicago Public School students, the district shared this information with district families:

Families can visit the We Got You Illinois website for a comprehensive list of food pantries, meal programs, and food distribution partners, including hours and locations, throughout Chicago and Cook County. The website provides an interactive map on where to locate food pantries and meal programs. Families can also call the Healthy Kids Hotline at (773) 553-KIDS (5437) for assistance in finding food options in Chicago.

Feeding Illinois also has an online tool to help find free food programs in the state.

You can also find food resources by zip code at findhelp.org by findhelp.

Big companies like DoorDash are also stepping in to help. They are waiving delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 grocery orders for SNAP recipients, partnering with leading grocers to deliver meals for free.

Gopuff is offering discounts for SNAP recipients, providing $50 off groceries in two waves throughout November.