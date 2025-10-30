Gov. JB Pritzker orders $20M for Illinois food banks to help with SNAP benefits lapse as demand surge begins

With SNAP benefits set to lapse on Nov. 1 amid the ongoing government shutdown, Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order to provide $20 million to food banks.

Nearly 2 million Illinois residents receive food stamps through SNAP. Even when the government reopens and SNAP benefits resume, the program has had its funding reduced in President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" budget legislation.

This is the first time in the food assistance program's 60-year history that benefits have been shut off during a government shutdown, Pritzker's office said. There is about $5 billion set aside by the federal government for SNAP as a contingency for situations like this, U.S. Department of Agriculture is choosing not to use it to issue benefits for November.

SNAP is a program funded solely through the federal government, so the state of Illinois cannot issue its own food stamps or fund the program directly. The governor's office said the state administers approximately $350 million in federal SNAP benefits per month.

Pritzker's executive order will support seven food banks that in turn supply more than 2,600 food pantries across the state. The order hopes to fill the gap in lost benefits until the government is reopened.

Local food pantries are already seeing a surge in demand from people who rely on SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to feed their families.

At Breakthrough Urban Ministries Food Pantry in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, the shelves have gone bare as closing time nears. They said the need has grown from 300 people served each week to 400 people.

Michelle Green not only volunteers at the food pants, she also receives benefits through SNAP. She is among 42 million Americans who depend on SNAP and who may lose the benefit on Saturday if the government shutdown continues.

"It's really very heartbreaking to even, for us to even go through this as Americans, cause it's heartbreaking for our children," she said. "You're taking this out of our kids' mouths. It's very, it's very, devastating."

Green is a single mother. Her 4-year-old son Amir has autism and is non-verbal. She said he's a big bundle of joy, special needs included.

Green is also a college student who studies criminal justice, and she has one major concern as the government shutdown continues: "How are we gonna feed our kids?"

Breakthrough Urban Ministries is a food pantry partner of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Both agencies have seen the growing need for food assistance, with lines longer lines than usual snaking out of their doors.

"Our shoppers are afraid and they're concerned, and so most folks are coming and they're stocking up and they're preparing," said Wendy Daniels, director of food services for Breakthrough Urban Ministries. "So we are here to make sure that we're able to serve them."

Green said right now she's being very mindful when it comes to the food she's been able to receive with her benefits.

"The only thing we can do right now is come to the pantry and we got to budget," she said. "If we do get food stamps, we get whatever we need at the pantry and whatever we can get off our food stamp card."

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is increasing food distributions at six locations in Cook County with the highest SNAP recipients throughout the month of November.

Greater Chicago Food Depository

The Greater Chicago Food Depository will be offering additional distribution on Saturdays.

Community partners are setting up additional hubs to operate on Saturdays in November at the following locations:

Free-N-Deed Market

14200 S Martin Luther King Dr, Dolton, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 10 a.m.

Grace and Peace

1856 N LeClaire Ave, Chicago, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 10 a.m.

Harmony Community Cares

1908 S Millard Ave, Chicago, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 10 a.m.

St. Sabina

1210 W 78th Place, Chicago

Saturday | November 1 | 10 a.m.

Nourishing Hope - Ravenswood

5151 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 12 p.m.

Sankofa Food Market

901 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL

Saturday | November 1 | 12 p.m.

Pre-packaged boxes of groceries will be available.