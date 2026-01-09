Watch CBS News
Heavy rainfall overnight leaves Chicago-area streets flooded Friday morning

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused flooding throughout the Chicago area on Friday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department assisted at least two drivers out of their cars from a flooded viaduct on the Dan Ryan Expressway. 

Viaducts flooded in Chicago after heavy rainfall 00:51

Standing water was also reported along Fullerton Avenue in Lincoln Park and an emergency response in Auburn Gresham.  

Ashley Kaufman

Thursday night's Bulls game against the Miami Heat at the United Center was postponed due to condensation on the court. The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. but was delayed as crews mopped up moisture on the floor at the United Center. 

