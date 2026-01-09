Heavy rainfall overnight leaves Chicago-area streets flooded Friday morning

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused flooding throughout the Chicago area on Friday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department assisted at least two drivers out of their cars from a flooded viaduct on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Standing water was also reported along Fullerton Avenue in Lincoln Park and an emergency response in Auburn Gresham.

Ashley Kaufman

Thursday night's Bulls game against the Miami Heat at the United Center was postponed due to condensation on the court. The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. but was delayed as crews mopped up moisture on the floor at the United Center.