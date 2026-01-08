Heat-Bulls game postponed due to moisture making United Center court unplayable

Thursday night's game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls at the United Center was postponed due to condensation on the court.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. but was delayed as crews mopped up moisture on the floor at the United Center.

The Chicago Blackhawks had played a game at the stadium Wednesday night, and have another game scheduled for Friday night, so the ice for their rink was still under the United Center's basketball court on Thursday. Between the melting ice under the court and heavy rain Thursday night in Chicago, condensation created a slick and dangerous playing surface.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Bulls announced the game had been postponed "due to moisture on the floor rendering the court unplayable."

Fans who went to Thursday night's game can use their tickets for the rescheduled game, but a new date for the matchup has not yet been announced.