Chicago area could see first snow of the season this weekend thanks to cold front, developing storm system

The First Alert Weather team is tracking a strong cold front and developing storm system that will likely lead to the first wet snowflakes of the season in the Chicago area this weekend.

Following unusually mild November temperatures this week, a cold front sends temperatures tumbling Friday night. High temperatures Saturday hold in the 40s, then in the 30s Sunday and Monday. Sunday morning will likely bring Chicago O'Hare its first freeze of the season, coming more than two weeks later than average (Oct. 23). Monday and Tuesday mornings are forecast to bring a hard freeze area-wide with low temperatures in the 20s.

As cold air pours in from Canada, a developing low pressure system will spin up Saturday morning in Nebraska and move toward Chicagoland. Cold rain overspreads the area Saturday evening, potentially transitioning to wet snow on the backside of the storm system Saturday night into Sunday morning. It should be noted that a change in the forecast track of this storm system will change who sees snow versus cold rain, so stay with CBS News Chicago for updates throughout the week.

Over the last 30 years, the Chicago area averages its first wet snowflakes Oct. 31 and its first accumulating snow Nov. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

With surface-level temperatures forecast to remain near freezing as wet snow falls Saturday night and Sunday morning, issues with slick roads should remain contained to untreated bridges and overpasses in outlying suburbs. Most roads should just remain wet throughout the event. Minor grassy accumulations are possible, but exact amounts are uncertain since the storm hasn't even developed yet.

Lake effect snow may continue Monday in northwest Indiana while the sun comes out in Illinois.

Wetter "hybrid" storm systems like this one, originating from the northern Plains, are expected to be more common than the dry Canadian clipper systems we experienced last winter that led to below-average snowfall. This is due in part to "the blob" -- an area of record-warm water in the North Pacific we first alerted you to in October. Warm North Pacific waters lead to a ridge in the jet stream across the western U.S., and a downstream trough across the Great Lakes. This drives the storm track through the Chicago area, and has historically led to some of our coldest, snowiest winters on record.

Stay with CBS News Chicago through the week for updates on the potential of wet snow. New data is coming in continuously, and minor adjustments in the forecast temperature and storm track can lead to vastly different outcomes.