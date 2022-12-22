Chicago airports preparing for winter storm Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- With the season's first major storm coming during a busy holiday travel week, airport officials say they're prepared with hundreds of overnight crews.

Winter storm warnings are in effect as snow, blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures arrive. Will travelers hoping to fly out this morning make it to their destinations?

Southwest Airlines is already planning for problems when the storm hits. The airline said there could be service disruptions at O'Hare Airport and in several other cities.

Most airlines are allowing customers to rebook without paying any extra charges.

United, Southwest and American airlines are waiving change fees and the difference in fares if you are rebooking a flight currently scheduled between now and Sunday.

You should prepare to arrive early and check your flight status before heading out.

More than 500 flights have already been canceled. Check back here for updates as airlines report flight cancellations at Chicago airports.