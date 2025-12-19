Chicago airports, highways expect to be crowded this weekend as holiday travel begins

The holiday travel season kicks off Friday, and Chicago airports and roads are expected to be very, very busy this weekend.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said both O'Hare and Midway airports are expecting to see, combined, nearly 4.8 million people travel through them between now and Jan 5., 2026, up 6% from 2024.

"Pack your patience as you're making your way through the terminals," said Georgiaree Godfree, spokesperson for CDA. "There's a lot of people. Our peak days for O'hare is tomorrow, Dec. 20, and peak day for Midway would be Dec. 27. Just be mindful that there are a lot of people who are also trying to make it to those destinations."

If you're flying Friday and have a message for Santa, you can also send your postcard to the North Pole at mailboxes throughout both O'Hare and Midway. Just be aware that Friday, Dec. 19, is the last day to send those postcards.

Airport ambassadors are on hand to help send the letters. Santa and his elves will reply to passengers who provide their contact information.

And if you're driving for the holiday, expect traffic. AAA says interstates will be extra congested this weekend, warning the worst times to travel by car will be between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

AAA said it's best to leave after 9 p.m. Saturday, and before 11 a.m. Sunday.