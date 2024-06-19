Family mourns 7-year-old boy shot and killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friends and family gathered on Wednesday to mourn the death of a 7-year-old boy who was gunned down outside his Near West Side home on Tuesday.

The boy, Jai'mani Rivera, was shot in the chest around 3 p.m. on Tuesday while exiting the building in the Oakley Square Apartments complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

On Wednesday afternoon, the boy's family and supporters gathered at the spot of the shooting to release balloons in his honor. Some of the balloons were adorned with Spiderman, his favorite comic book character.

Friends and family gathered on Wednesday to mourn the death of a 7-year-old boy who was gunned down outside his Near West Side home on Tuesday. The boy, Jai'mani Rivera, was shot in the chest around 3 p.m. on Tuesday while exiting the building in the Oakley Square Apartments complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Legal Help Firm

Rivera was going to visit a neighbor when he reached the sidewalk, and someone started shooting in his direction. Police sources said 13 shots were fired from a rifle.

The organization "Hug a Child, Make a Change" held the balloon release on Wednesday. The group is dedicated to gun violence prevention.

"It's critical that this person turn themself in," said Saleshea Peterson, with the organization. "Mother, father, grandmothers, whoever is harboring this person, they need to turn him in."

A family member spoke at the balloon release while fighting back tears.

"We need justice for our nephew," she said. "He was a very outgoing kid, only 7, about to start football this season. He got his number he wanted. They got his jersey. All we ask as a family, from his parents, his immediate family, is to give us our peace, our privacy and justice for my nephew. He was more than a nephew to me. I love my nephew and the person that took my nephew's life is going to pay for this."

Rivera was a student at Marvin Camras Children's Engineering Elementary School in Belmont Cragin. In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said:

"We are devastated to learn about the loss of this young child. The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by this tragic death."

Police don't believe the boy was the intended target of the shooting. Officers have been canvasing the area to look for any video in hopes of identifying the shooter.