Boy, 7, dies after being shot on Chicago's Near West Side

Boy, 4, shot and wounded on Near West Side, dispatcher says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy died after being shot in a Near West Side apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was shot in the chest around 3 p.m. in the 2325 W. Jackson Blvd. in the Oakley Square Apartments complex, police said.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said officers rushed to the scene of the shooting and immediately began applying pressure to the boy's chest. They also rushed him to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in a Chicago Police squad car.

The boy later died at the hospital, Snelling said.

Police officers and red crime scene tape were seen in front of the building. Several concerned people were also seen going in and out.