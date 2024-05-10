No arrests a year after Nicole Watson's murder, a Chicago family still mourns

Chicago family still mourns after no arrests in Nicole Watson's murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and family members will gather at a Near West Side apartment complex, still seeking justice one year since 44-year-old Nicole Watson was killed with no arrests.

On Friday afternoon, Watson's family blew up balloons for a gathering nobody wanted to attend.

They are among the countless Chicago families putting together posters of memories. Those boards are filled with photos of Waston as her murder remains a mystery.

"It has been a slow process. We have not heard anything. No word from CPD," said her brother, Craig Key.

Watson was shot steps from her parent's home on May 9 last year, in a parking space that's now as empty as their hearts.

The police tape is still tied around the fence, tattered and faded with time.

Witnesses told police at the time that several men got out of a car driving in the wrong direction on one-way Van Buren. Several shots came through the fence. A barrage of bullets hit Watson's car and several buildings nearby.

Watson was killed as she picked up her then-13-year-old son Jacob. He was shot and hospitalized for several months with a serious head injury.

"It was difficult because we had to have two, I say, two faces," said Nicole's father, Paul Watson.

Her family said they mourned Nicole's death while staying strong for Jacob.

"It would've been a real tragic loss to have lost both of them," Paul Watson said.

The teen has since returned to school but will require more surgery. His family said they no longer feel safe bringing him to the home, to a place that's brought them so much pain.

"Nicole had a lot of potential in her life," Paul Watson said.

CBS 2 contacted CPD about this case. They confirmed no arrests but said the investigation is open, asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers.