Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for suspect in Chatham double murder

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed two people inside an apartment in Chatham last month.

Police said an acquaintance was checking on victims in an apartment complex, in the 900 block of East 80th Street, around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 27. They called the police after finding them with gunshot wounds. 

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Medical Examiner's Office identified one of the deceased as 36-year-old Cordero D. Gladney.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and white gym shoes.

Homicide | 941 E. 80th St|02/27/2023|RD# JG168471 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

chatham-double-murder-suspect.png
Chicago Police Department

First published on March 9, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.