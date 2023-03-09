Police search for suspect in Chatham double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed two people inside an apartment in Chatham last month.

Police said an acquaintance was checking on victims in an apartment complex, in the 900 block of East 80th Street, around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 27. They called the police after finding them with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified one of the deceased as 36-year-old Cordero D. Gladney.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.