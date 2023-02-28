Watch CBS News
2 men found dead inside Chatham apartment

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were found dead in an apartment in the Chatham neighborhood Monday night. 

Chicago police said an acquaintance was checking in on them in an apartment complex, in the 900 block of 80th Street, around 11:15 p.m. They called the police after finding the victims with gunshot wounds. 

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating. 

February 28, 2023

