Watch CBS News
Local News

Charges dropped against Robert Johnson after spending nearly 30 years in prison for Chicago murder

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Wrongfully imprisoned for 29 years, Robert Johnson adjusting to newfound freedom
Wrongfully imprisoned for 29 years, Robert Johnson adjusting to newfound freedom 03:17

Charges were dropped on Tuesday against a man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he never committed. 

On February 21, 2025, Robert Johnson, 45, was released from prison, after a judge vacated his 1996 murder conviction. On Tuesday, Cook County prosecutors announced in court that they would not retry Johnson, and dropped all charges against him.

Johnson, at age 16, was arrested in connection with the April 14, 1996, murder of a man who was shot and killed in a robbery in his apartment on the South Side. No physical evidence or other witnesses ever linked Johnson to the murder.  

Johnson's attorneys will soon file for a certificate of innocence, which would expunge his record. 

He plans to attend the National Innocence Conference in Seattle on Wednesday. 

Johnson's prison sentence

Johnson was sentenced to prison after a teenager gave false testimony against him, according to his attorneys. The juvenile later recanted his testimony, saying police had coerced information from him. 

No physical evidence or other witnesses ever linked Johnson to the murder.  

Detectives on the case had previously worked under disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge, who oversaw the torture and coerced confessions of at least 125 people from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Burge was fired from the Police Department in 1993 — a few years before the Johnson case — after a police review board found he had tortured a suspect. He was convicted of lying about torture in testimony he provided for a civil case in 2010, and he died in 2018.  

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.