Robert Johnson set to be released after jury vacates his conviction in 1996 Chicago murder

Man set to be released after jury vacates his nearly 30-year-old murder conviction

Man set to be released after jury vacates his nearly 30-year-old murder conviction

Man set to be released after jury vacates his nearly 30-year-old murder conviction

A man who was wrongly convicted of a 1996 murder was set to go free on Thursday.

Robert Johnson was set to be let out of the Cook County Jail anytime after 4 p.m., after his conviction was vacated by a jury.

Johnson was convicted of armed robbery, home invasion, and first-degree murder when he was 16. He was found guilty of the April 14, 1996, murder of Eddie Binion, a drug dealer who was shot and killed in a robbery in his apartment.

The Exoneration Project said Johnson was put in jail after a juvenile gave false testimony. Since then, that person has recanted and identified the true perpetrator, who is now dead.

That person said police detectives forced him to implicate Johnson falsely. The detectives had previously worked under disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge, who oversaw the torture and coerced confessions of at least 125 people from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Burge was fired from the Police Department in 1993 — a few years before the Johnson case — after a police review board found he had tortured a suspect. He was convicted of lying about torture in testimony he provided for a civil case in 2010, and he died in 2018.

As for Johnson, the first thing he plans to do when he is released is hug his 90-year-old grandmother.