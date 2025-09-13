7 charged after bystander killed by car fleeing burglary on Mag Mile

Seven people were charged after an innocent bystander who was killed by a car fleeing a smash-and-grab burglary on Chicago's Magnificent Mile early Thursday.

The seven suspects in custody range in age from 19 to 37 years old. They are all charged with felony counts of murder and burglary.

Just before 5 a.m., Chicago police said a group crashed a pickup truck into the Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue at Walton Street. One of the fleeing vehicles, a Kia Stinger, hit a Honda CR-V at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 40-year-old Mark Arceta, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Five people in the Kia were taken into custody shortly after the crash, and merchandise was recovered from inside the car.

An additional vehicle fleeing the store, an Infiniti Q50, lost control on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Police said four of the suspects fled on foot. Only two of them were taken into custody.

The following suspects are expected in court for detention hearings on Saturday:

Dejuan Wingard, 30

Darius Bowdry, 30



Keller McMillan, 35

Alton Jackson, 37

Harvey Fisher, 26

Anthony Hemphill, 22

Keith Perkins, 19