Bystander killed by car fleeing burglary on Mag Mile crash ID'd

Innocent driver killed in crash after thieves flee smash-and-grab at Mag Mile store

The innocent bystander who was killed by a car fleeing a smash-and-grab burglary on Chicago's Magnificent Mile early Thursday morning has been identified.

The Medical Examiner identified the victim as 40-year-old Mark Arceta from Skokie, Illinois.

Chicago police said a group crashed a pickup truck into the Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue at Walton Street just before 5 a.m. Police said the group took merchandise from the store and fled in multiple vehicles, but left the truck at the store.

Police confirmed that one of the fleeing vehicles, a Kia Stinger, hit a Honda CR-V at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Arceta, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Five people in the Kia were taken into custody shortly after the crash, and merchandise was recovered from inside the car. They were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County and Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An additional vehicle fleeing the store, an Infiniti Q50, lost control on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said four of the suspects fled on foot. Only two of them were taken into custody.

Merchandise was also found inside the Audi.

Belmont Area detectives and the police Major Accident Investigation Unit are investigating.