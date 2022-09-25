Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Chance of scattered showers by afternoon

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Chance of showers, highs in the 60s
First Alert Weather: Chance of showers, highs in the 60s 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- During the overnight hours, we saw the rain move through, as expected. It was a little more robust, however, and even featured some thunder and lightning. That's moving out.

After a nice Saturday, today's weather features the chance of showers this afternoon. Yes, it's during the Bears' game at Soldier Field but it won't be a slip-and-slide kind of rain. I expect scattered showers.

The week ahead runs below the norm. Tuesday and Wednesday will come in below 60! We climb to a more seasonable 70 by Friday and Saturday. Sunshine and dry conditions are expected.

Stats

Normal High- 72

Yesterday- 70

Today- 68

Sunrise- 6:42am

Sunset- 6:43 pm 

Forecast

Today- Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered afternoon showers. Breezy with a high of 68. NW wind at 20 gusting to 30.

Tonight- Becoming mostly clear, 51.

Monday- Mostly sunny and cool. 63.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 6:41 AM

