Central Illinois suspect accused of shooting 2 family members on the run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in central Illinois were searching for a man considered armed and extremely dangerous who was accused of shooting two of his own family members.

The shooting took place Sunday in Kenney, about two-and-a-half hours southwest of Chicago. Police believe the suspect is no longer in Kenney.

The man's name is Jose de Jesus Gomez Muñoz.

DeWitt County Sheriff's Office

Police said Muñoz shot and killed his father-in-law and shot and wounded his own son.