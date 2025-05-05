CDC warn of salmonella outbreak from backyard poultry in 6 states, including Illinois

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning on Monday about a salmonella outbreak involving backyard poultry in six states, including Illinois.

At least seven people have gotten sick after coming in contact with the poultry. So far, only one person in Illinois has become ill.

The center says poultry, including chickens, ducks, and hens, can carry salmonella even though they may not look sick.

Symptoms of salmonella

People who become infected with salmonella may develop symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps between six hours and six days after exposure.

The illness can last between four and seven days, though most can recover without treatment. Those with severe symptoms should go to the hospital.

Children younger than five and adults older than 65 or people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe symptoms, the CDC said.

How to avoid salmonella from backyard poultry?

The CDC is advising those participating in raising backyard poultry to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds after touching birds, supplies, or collecting eggs.

It is also advised to keep a dedicated pair of footwear for the coop outside along with any supplies, and not to let any children younger than 5 years old near the birds or their roaming spaces.

Businesses should refer to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Best Management Practices handbook and clean and sanitize poultry areas between shipments.