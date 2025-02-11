Black History Month: Celebrating the innovators, teachers and legends from Chicago and beyond

All month long, CBS Chicago is highlighting stories that celebrate the theme for Black History Month 2025: African Americans and labor. Join us as we share portraits of the life and times of some of our most prominent community members, in Chicago and beyond, from recent years to the dawn of recorded history.

Fritz Pollard, the NFL's first Black head coach

by Shermann "Dilla" Thomas

I'm here to talk about ... a guy who would go on to become the first-ever Black NFL coach in the sport's history. His name is Frederick Douglas Pollard, but most folks call him Fritz. He comes from an extraordinary family who happens to be the first Black family to live in a Chicago neighborhood that we refer to as Rogers Park.

Fritz Pollard would go to Lane Tech High School, where he was a phenomenal athlete. He lettered in all kinds of sports. Then he would go on to become one of the first African Americans to play for Brown University. He took that team to the Rose Bowl.

After that, he would join a semi-pro football team, and later he would join a team that would eventually be one of the seven founding teams of the NFL. And in that spot, he became the first-ever Black man to coach an NFL team.

You can't tell me that's not amazing history, (but) the history for him doesn't stop there. Not only was he a phenomenal athlete, but then his son would go on to be a phenomenal athlete — Fritz Pollard Jr. won the bronze medal in Berlin, running alongside Jesse Owens and Ralph Metcalfe.

We're proud to call Fritz Pollard one of our own, an African American history maker. Just goes to show you that history can be found and made everywhere, but particularly in Chicago, where everything dope about America comes from our city.

The Teachings of Ptahhotep

by Ernest Crim III

"Be a craftsman in speech, that thou mayest be strong. For the strength of one is the tongue and speech is mightier than all fighting."

We're talking about the work of education this year. So put your phone away and grab a pen and pad to take notes, because I'm liable to give you a pop quiz at any moment. All right, today's bellringer question is this: What books relevant to Black culture and history are you reading right now? And when were those books written while you're thinking?

Let's talk about what some scholars regard as the oldest book in world history. It's entitled "The teachings of Ptahhotep," and was written by Ptahhotep, a chief advisor to Pharaoh Isesi over 4,300 years ago.

He wrote it as a book of wisdom, advice and instruction ... and it was for his son. The original exists in papyrus copies, and it is currently housed at the National Library of France.

Now, for your exit ticket, let's dissect and synthesize one of Ptahhotep's quotes. Tell me in your own words how this quote relates to our current socio-political climate in America, and make sure you use complete sentences. "And justice exists in abundance, but evil can never succeed in the long run." What do you think about that? Put it in your notebook ... class is dismissed.

Gordon Parks: A trailblazing storyteller, photographer and filmmaker

by Tonika Johnson

Gordon Parks wasn't just an iconic photographer; he was a storyteller, a trailblazer and a visionary. He captured some of the most recognizable historic images of our country's poverty and segregation, forcing America to confront its harsh realities.

And being here at the South Side Community Art Center, I feel an even deeper connection to his legacy. In the 1940s, Parks honed his craft right here in this space, documenting the beauty and struggles of Chicago's South Side. It was within these very walls that he developed his groundbreaking style, photographing cultural icons like Charles White and Langston Hughes.

This work not only helped lay the foundation for Chicago's Black arts movement, but also earned him the prestigious Julius Rosenwald fellowship, launching his extraordinary career. As Life Magazine's first Black staff photographer, Parks used his lens to expose the raw realities of racism and poverty with both empathy and beauty.

In 1969 he broke barriers in Hollywood by directing "The Learning Tree," the first major studio film written and directed by an African American. Two years later, in 1971, he made history again with "Shaft," the groundbreaking blockbuster that introduced one of cinema's first Black action heroes. That film didn't just entertain. It launched the "blaxploitation" genre, redefined Black representation on screen and captured an entire Black cultural aesthetic that still influences fashion, music and art today.

But Gordon Parks' genius didn't stop at film and photography. He was also a prolific writer and composer, creating works like "A Hungry Heart" and even composing music for "Shaft."

For me, though, his connection to this space, the South Side Community Art Center, is what resonates most. Parks didn't just document history. He made it. He showed us that art can be a weapon against injustice, a tool for change and a mirror for truth. That's the legacy I honor today, here in the very place where his journey began.

Works of resistance from Fred Hampton, Nina Simone and bell hooks

by Tanesha Peeples

When we think about resistance, it's not just about fighting against systems that harm us. It's about the power of creation, the power to dream, design and build something new. Our ancestors resisted, not just with protests, but with their vision for a better world. They laid the foundation, imagining systems rooted in love, equity and collective progress.

Fred Hampton said you can kill a revolutionary, but you can't kill the revolution. Ancestors like Chairman Fred taught us that revolution is built on love — love for our people, love for justice and love for liberation. As a leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party, he made sure the work wasn't just about resisting oppression; it was about building community. Programs like free breakfast for children and free health clinics weren't just services. They were acts of love and proof that we could take care of ourselves while challenging systems that refused to. And let's not forget the Rainbow Coalition. Hampton didn't just bring Black folks together, he united poor white people, Puerto Rican activists and others to fight for shared justice. That kind of radical solidarity, that's the blueprint.

Then there's Nina Simone. Her music was more than just entertainment. It was a love letter reminding us that we are brilliant and worthy. It was a testament and weapon, demanding justice and refusing to let America off the hook. Nina didn't just sing about the struggle. She made sure her work amplified it.

And last but not least, bell hooks. She taught us that love is revolutionary, not the fluffy surface-level kind, but a radical love that dismantles fear, hate and domination. She showed us that loving ourselves, really loving ourselves, is the first step in resisting systems that try to disempower us. She believed in the power of education, community care and spiritual practice as tools for liberation. And she reminded us that resistance without love is hollow, but love without action isn't enough.