CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we celebrate Black History Month, meet a man who is incredibly dedicated to his family, his industry, and his city.

Chicago businessman and philanthropist Larry Huggins lives his life with humility and heart, and he has done so many amazing things.

"Only thing anybody has to do is to doubt that I can do something, and I will prove them wrong," Huggins said.

Huggins is a father, grandfather, businessman, and philanthropist. He's also a guy who doesn't give up.

"All my life, I've always had a job, I've always worked," he said.

He's worked hard, and it's paid off. Huggins is the founder, president, and CEO of Riteway-Huggins Construction. The firm has been integral to some of the biggest and best projects in Chicago and the suburbs – John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, McCormick Place, the United Center, and the expansion of O'Hare International Airport just to name a few.

But in the beginning, it wasn't easy.

When he started the company in 1974, the landscape was very limited in terms of African Americans in that field. At the time, local governments set a goal of having 15% of all construction contracts awarded to minority-owned businesses. Now those goals are 26%.

"It took our political leaders and Black contractors coming together to force their doors to be open," Huggins said.

Today, Riteway-Huggins Construction is more than 50 years old, and still thriving. But as he looks forward, Huggins never forgets where he came from or his biggest inspiration – his mother, who had a real influence on his life.

"My mother worked at a cleaner's, and she provided for me and my brothers, and she struggled, but at the end of the day – as I said – we always had a roof over our heads," he said. "We didn't know we were poor, because, you know, she took care of us."

Huggins grew up at 61st and Morgan in Englewood. He quickly learned the art of networking just by walking to school.

"There were actually four gang territories you had to walk through," he said. "It taught me how to network, how to work with people so that, you know, you didn't have to worry about getting jumped on. … and you've got to form relationships with people."

And if you're Huggins, you have to give back. He supported Englewood High School's basketball teams until the school closed.

Then there's the Chicago Football Classic – an annual football game at Soldier Field between Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and so much more. It's also a nonprofit, founded in 1997 by Huggins and Everett and Tim Rand.

The College Football Classic supports programs for Black students, has successfully inspired hundreds of them to attend HBCUs, and provides scholarships for HBCU students.

"It's about kids. It's about making sure these kids seek higher education," Huggins said.

Huggins also founded Christmas in the Wards 28 years ago. It's a huge holiday giveaway for Chicago kids and their families. Where did the inspiration come to create Christmas in the Wards?

"I came up not with a silver spoon in my mouth," Huggins said. "I've always said that anytime you are a leader, you have a responsibility to reach back to others to make sure people come to the plate, and help do the things that you're doing."

Huggins' daughters, Latoyia and Maya, said their dad taught them to do the same. They each have some of his talents.

Latoyia's greatly expanded Christmas in the Wards, and she said her dad is her role model.

"I always say it's important to show how you can do business and do good, and I think that he's an example of that," she said.

When Maya was just 10 years old, she told her dad she'd be a civil engineer, and she succeeded in a field in which Black women are still rare.

"That's something I can say I know that I've taken from him, is pushing against the grain, identifying challenges, barriers, and trying to find those things that can help eliminate those; not just for myself, but for those around me," she said.

Both daughters said their dad makes them burst with pride.

"He gives without even stopping to think about it," Maya said. "When you have a heart that is that big, that is phenomenal."

What would Huggins' mother say about what he's done?

"She would really be proud. I mean, I think she's smiling in heaven," he said.

Huggins said he hopes his construction company will be a legacy -something his grandchildren will one day run with the same excitement he feels.

One of Huggins' mottos is "Work harder. Work smarter." It obviously has served him well.

